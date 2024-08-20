Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Up 15.4%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 124,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 124,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.35.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

