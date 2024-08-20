Node AI Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $792,684.36 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.82091983 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $885,121.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

