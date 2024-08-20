Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.66

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 15825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

