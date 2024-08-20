Northland Capmk Downgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
