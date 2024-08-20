Northland Securities Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $275.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.