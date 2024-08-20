Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 30.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.41. 751,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,212. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

