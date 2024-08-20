Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 1.8 %

Nutanix stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. 450,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,588. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $4,858,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nutanix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,220 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.