Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 1,166,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,387,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market cap of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 820,669 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

