NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,074.87 or 0.99920023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.