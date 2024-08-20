NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,723.26 or 1.00008143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.