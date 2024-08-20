Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.46 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $401.60 million and $9.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.19 or 0.04337190 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06011907 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,714,140.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.