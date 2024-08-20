Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.45 and last traded at $56.49. 3,604,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,147,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

