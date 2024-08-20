OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.68. 62,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 277,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 184.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 589,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
