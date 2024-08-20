OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

