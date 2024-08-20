Orange County Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

