OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 99,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 301,558 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 605,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

