Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0687 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.32 million and $2.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06940533 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,025,399.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

