Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. 215,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

