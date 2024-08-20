Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.74. The company had a trading volume of 459,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

