Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.70. 940,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.