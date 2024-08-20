Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,706.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,808.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,689.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

