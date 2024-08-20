Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 316,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,978. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

