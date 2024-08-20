Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 332,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after acquiring an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. 389,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,157. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

