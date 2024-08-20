Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 965,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,893. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

