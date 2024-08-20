Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 24,641.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 388,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

About James River Group



James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

