Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 1,203,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

