Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 357,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,638. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

