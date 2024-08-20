Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.02. 427,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.