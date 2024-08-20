Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

