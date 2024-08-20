Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

