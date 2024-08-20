Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 392,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,616,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,902. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

