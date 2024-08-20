Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %
PSA traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $324.92. 236,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,144. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.74. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $325.18.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Read More
