Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

PSA traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $324.92. 236,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,144. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.74. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $325.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.