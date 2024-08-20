Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 224.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 1,225,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,716. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

