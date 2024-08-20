Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,778 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

C stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,561. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.