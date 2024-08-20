Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 873 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 692,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. 858,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,993. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

