Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130,168. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

