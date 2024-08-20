Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 450,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,939,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.80. 1,368,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,448. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.81. The stock has a market cap of $412.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

