Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,255 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

