Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,521 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,231. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

