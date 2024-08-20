Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,171.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 409,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

