Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

