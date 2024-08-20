Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,268. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -808.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.