Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,507,420. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. 334,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,617. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

