PaLM AI (PALM) Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $224,058.45 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.32636061 USD and is up 79.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $389,327.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

