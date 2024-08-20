Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 8.8 %

PANW traded up $30.16 on Tuesday, hitting $373.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

