Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $23.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.86. 5,218,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,681. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total value of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

