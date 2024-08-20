Paola M. Arbour Sells 8,377 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.22. 669,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

