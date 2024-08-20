Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 36 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.36. 251,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,512. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $699.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.86. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

