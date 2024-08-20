Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.93. 142,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

