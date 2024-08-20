PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.80. 459,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,072,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

PBF Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,448,100 shares of company stock worth $106,825,157. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

